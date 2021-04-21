Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 2,171 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 602,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $50,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Baxter International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.