Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 2,823 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $61,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $288.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.21 and a 200 day moving average of $255.69. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $172.76 and a 1 year high of $290.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.