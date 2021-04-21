Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $20.35 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $20,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $179.50 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $181.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.59 and a 200-day moving average of $158.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

