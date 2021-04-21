Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.96. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

