Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 12,328 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 630,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,328 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $85,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $137.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

