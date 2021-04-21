Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) SVP Sells $70,730.00 in Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00.

BSET stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,036. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $253.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

