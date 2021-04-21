Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.89 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

BAX stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.61. 4,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,411. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $94.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Baxter International by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

