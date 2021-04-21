Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €93.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €88.27 ($103.84).

ETR:BMW opened at €86.18 ($101.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €72.86. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 52-week high of €90.68 ($106.68).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

