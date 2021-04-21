Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTEGF. Raymond James upped their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

BTEGF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 256,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,741. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

