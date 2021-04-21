BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in BCE by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 50,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in BCE by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 87,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

Shares of BCE opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.6816 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

