Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,980,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,508,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.63. The stock had a trading volume of 60,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,882. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

