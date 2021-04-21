Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOCT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000.

Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,846. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $26.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84.

