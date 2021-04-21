Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $633,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.30. 22,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,186. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

