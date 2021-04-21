Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 2,620 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. 735,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,418,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.