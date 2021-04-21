Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 4,501 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 202,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,299,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

