Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 351,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,838,000 after acquiring an additional 167,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.15. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $193.97. The company has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

