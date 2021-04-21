Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,195,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 935,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 135.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCCLF opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Becle has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

About Becle

Becle, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and ready to drink cocktails in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Azul Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brand names; rum under the Kraken brand name; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

