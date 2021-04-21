BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, saving, money market, time deposit, and savings accounts.

