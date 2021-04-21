Berenberg Bank Upgrades Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to “Buy”

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

MAT opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mattel has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,047.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mattel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

