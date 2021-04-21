Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Gap Down to $47.93

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.93, but opened at $46.50. Berkeley Lights shares last traded at $47.21, with a volume of 1,050 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $415,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $398,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 800,753 shares of company stock worth $44,544,050.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

