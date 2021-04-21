Biert Eugene Jr. Van Sells 13,650 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $607,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 252,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,238,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Biert Eugene Jr. Van also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 16th, Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $624,487.50.
  • On Monday, February 22nd, Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 101,905 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $5,310,269.55.
  • On Friday, February 19th, Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $4,943,725.65.

NASDAQ:DCT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.12. 788,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,722. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of -382.91.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,438,000 after purchasing an additional 710,570 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

