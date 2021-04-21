BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIGC. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 773.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.55.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $514,325.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,865,882 shares of company stock valued at $111,238,408.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

