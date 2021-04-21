Biodesix, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 26th (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix’s (NASDAQ:BDSX) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 26th. Biodesix had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $72,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $27.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth $9,656,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

