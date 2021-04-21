BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 24.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $156.18 on Monday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $157.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average is $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of -78.09 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in BioNTech by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 76,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

