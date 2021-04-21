BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 24.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.89.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $156.18 on Monday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $157.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average is $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of -78.09 and a beta of -1.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in BioNTech by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 76,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
