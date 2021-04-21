Birdchain (BIRD) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Birdchain has a market cap of $603,844.89 and approximately $104,958.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Birdchain has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00068104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00021091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00095098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.84 or 0.00681375 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00050262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.46 or 0.07376404 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,232,076 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

