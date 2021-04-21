Bitradio (BRO) Trading 2.4% Higher This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $102,052.09 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00023988 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $831.37 or 0.01529641 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,885,947 coins and its circulating supply is 9,885,943 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

