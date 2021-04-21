Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.75.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $129,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Black Knight by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,164 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,567 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,547,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 508.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKI traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $84.77. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

