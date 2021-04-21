Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

BKI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

NYSE:BKI opened at $74.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 949.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 114,786 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,166,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

