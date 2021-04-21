BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:BRIG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:BRIG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 194.50 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 179.75 ($2.35), with a volume of 21840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.42).

Specifically, insider Win Robbins acquired 12,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £22,880.34 ($29,893.31). Also, insider Graeme Proudfoot acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £67,200 ($87,797.23).

Get BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £39.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.22%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BRIG)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.