Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of BGX opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $14.46.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

