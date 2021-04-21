BLB&B Advisors LLC Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 418,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 264,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.