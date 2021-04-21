BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average of $91.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.