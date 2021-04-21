BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,554 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

