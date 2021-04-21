Bogart Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

MDLA stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 53,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,146,696.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,161,740 shares in the company, valued at $86,491,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at $30,902,019.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,429,366 shares of company stock worth $57,698,996.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

