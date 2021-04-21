Bogart Wealth LLC Invests $44,000 in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 32,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 92.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

