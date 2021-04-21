BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

NYSE:BWA opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 151,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

