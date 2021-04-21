Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.53

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.53 and last traded at $42.41, with a volume of 171535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 84,206 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

