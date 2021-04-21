Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.53

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.53 and last traded at $42.41, with a volume of 171535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11.
In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 84,206 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
