Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VT opened at $100.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.32.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

