Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Increases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 83,593 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.65.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.60. 5,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

