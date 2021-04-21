Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MHK traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.06. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $206.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

