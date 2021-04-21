Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,289. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

