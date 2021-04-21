Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. PulteGroup makes up approximately 0.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,215,000 after buying an additional 36,882 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $52.85. 35,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

