Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.68. 5,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,040. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.39 and a 12 month high of $159.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

