BP (NYSE:BP) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded BP from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.69.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Stolper Co grew its position in BP by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in BP by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in BP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.