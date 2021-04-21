Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BWAY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Brainsway in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

BWAY stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.66 million, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. Brainsway has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brainsway will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Brainsway as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

