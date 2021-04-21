Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brenntag in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brenntag’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

BNTGY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. Brenntag has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

