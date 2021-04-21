Bridge Oracle (BRG) Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Billion

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and $42.66 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00275645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.50 or 0.01027944 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00024612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.05 or 0.00664331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,148.18 or 0.99542893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle’s launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

