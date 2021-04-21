Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $454.23. 17,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,187. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.80 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.55 and a 200-day moving average of $431.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

