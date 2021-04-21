Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $457.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.62. The company has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.80 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

