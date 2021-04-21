Brokerages Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. AssetMark Financial reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $110.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.82 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.

AMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,102.95 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 35,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $876,550.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,034.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,065 shares of company stock worth $5,127,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

